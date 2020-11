Suemella Lineberger McCombs



November 27, 2020



Mrs. Suemella Lineberger McCombs, 80, of 6869 Little Mt. Rd. in Sherrills Ford, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, at at Mt. Beulah U.M.C Cemetery. The Rev. Anthony Williams will deliver the eulogy. A visitation will be held at the church, Wednesday, Dec.2, from 1.30 to 2 p.m. Arrangements by Tom Rawls FD Lic., Newton, 828-464-2714.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 30, 2020.