Carl Edward Avery
Carl Edward Avery, 73, of Conover, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born in Steuben County, N.Y., the son of the late Wayne John Avery and Emma Mary Stoner Avery. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church and retired inspector in the furniture industry.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kemp Avery; son, Lars Avery and wife, Kathryn, of New York; daughters, Yvette Santiago, of California, and Yvonne Stauring and husband, Joel, of New York; stepsons, Kyle Schirmer of Virginia and Shane Schirmer and wife, Sherri, of Colorado; and nine grandchildren.

Burial will be in New York at a later date.

Memorial may be made to Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church, 111 West 13th St., Newton, NC 28658.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 1, 2020.
