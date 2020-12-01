Janice Wiggins TuckerNovember 10, 1930 - November 29, 2020Janice Wiggins Tucker, 90, of Hickory, passed away peacefully to be with her eternal Father in Heaven Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was surrounded by her beloved family.She was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Swain County near Bryson City, to the late Harvey Monroe and Minnie Wiggins. She was one of 12 sisters and brothers raised on a large farm.She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by so many family and friends. All those that knew her will remember her kindness and loving heart as she was always ready to lend a hand for others. The day came when she was no longer able to care for herself and entered Trinity Village assisted living and nursing care. A special thank you to all the nurses and staff there at Trinity who loved and cared for her.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert H. Tucker; a daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Kelly Shook; and a granddaughter, Tonia Clay.She is survived by two daughters, June Clay and husband, Robert, and Connie Crawford and husband, John; four grandchildren, Teresa (Ryan) Brakemeyer, Terry (Chandra) Crawford, Shanon (Jiles) Stanbury and Austin (Brandi) Shook; eight great-grandchildren, Brandon Elrod, Emory Crawford, Avery (Emmaleigh) Gentry, Ethan Gentry, Alison Gentry, Abby Stanbury, Alex Brakemeyer and Lee Brakemeyer; one great-great-grandchild, Jordan Elrod; and two sisters, Louise Maney and Doris Carson.A memorial and celebration of life will be planned for a later date.