Barbara "Bobbi" Thornburg Lowman
June 2, 1947 - November 29, 2020
Barbara "Bobbi" Thornburg Lowman, 73, of Maiden, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.
Born June 2, 1947, in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Lee Roy and Hilda Ruth Pruett Thornburg. Bobbi was a member of First Baptist Church in Maiden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Lowman; brother, Larry Thornburg; and grandson, Austin Poovey.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Eric Miller and wife, Angie, of Butler, Tenn., and Aaron Miller of Denver, N.C.; daughter, Renea Canipe and husband, Dwayne, of Maiden; stepson, Chad Lowman of Maiden; stepdaughter, Julie Poovey and husband, Kelly, of Oak Island; and grandchildren, Logan Canipe, Madison Canipe, Cole Miller, Ethan Lowman, Taylor White, and Jesse Poovey.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m., at Maiden City Cemetery with the Rev. Ray Rummage officiating. The family will speak to friends and family following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital, www.stjude.org
Burke Mortuary of Maiden
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 1, 2020.