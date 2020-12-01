Marvin Ray Connelly
Marvin Ray Connelly, 81, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m., at Clinton Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. There will be a public viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., at Clinton Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church, prior to the service.
Allen Mitchell Funeral Homewww.allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 1, 2020.