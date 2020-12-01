Travis EdwardsJune 4, 1994 - November 27, 2020Travis Hunter Edwards, 26, of Newton, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his residence.He was born June 4, 1994, in Catawba County, to Stephanie Ann Edwards Deal. Travis was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, George Peeler Edwards and Martha Neil Edwards; and paternal great-grandfather, J.D. Travis.Those left to cherish his memory are fiancée, Kelsey Palmer of Newton; son, Braylen Cole Edwards of Newton; stepson, Logan Blaze Iverson of Newton; daughters, Ava Marie Edwards of Newton and Kya Jade Edwards of Newton; stepdaughter, Sadie Rose Iverson of Newton; mother, Stephanie Ann Deal of Conover; stepfather, Daniel Robert Deal of Conover; brothers, Patrick Jackson Deal of Conover and Branden Lee Deal of Conover; sister, Heather Danielle Deal of Conover; maternal grandfather, Steve "Cigar" Edwards of Newton; maternal grandmother, Jeanette Reed of Maiden; and paternal great-grandmother, Mary Alice Travis of Maiden.A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Travis' life will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton.Memorials may be made to the children's educational fund Kelsey Palmer, 5 Ann Ave., Newton, NC 28658.