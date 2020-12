To the Family of Dewayne Kevin Davis: Our family is filled with sorrow over Kevin's death. He was a unique individual and a wonderful friend. We will always remember his warm smile. Kevin will be missed! Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers daily, that we sympathize greatly with your loss. You have a special place in our heart, Family, and we hope you'll call us if there's any way we can help. Our family joins me in sending to you love and best wishes on this occasion. God's blessings, Jumpie, Mrs. Coleen Derr, Tabith, Inga, Sage, and Family

Ponetta M Hull/Coleen Derr & Family December 1, 2020