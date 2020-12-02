Mildred Daye BowmanNovember 18, 1934 - December 1, 2020Mildred Daye Bowman, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her residence.Born in Catawba County, Nov. 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Harry Willard and Bonnie Kirby Daye. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ned L. Bowman; son, Mark Leland Bowman; and brother, Harry Daye.She was a cafeteria worker for the Dudley Shoals Elementary School and a member of Dudley Shoals Baptist Church. She was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she will be deeply missed by family and friends.She is survived by her daughter, Robin Brinkley and husband, Tom, of Granite Falls; sons, Brent Bowman and wife, Lisa, of Taylorsville, and Dennis Bowman and wife, Greta, of Ronda; granddaughters, Leslie Payne and husband, Jordan, of Lincolnton, Taryn Minton and husband, Ross, of Fort Gordon, Ga., Landrey Davis and husband, Logan, of Gallatin, Tenn., Kayla Brinkley of Granite Falls, Taylor Bowman and fiancé, Hunter Gober, of Taylorsville; grandson, Joshua Bowman of Taylorsville; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Ainsley, Jeb, Elliyah Minton, and Alice Payne; and sisters, Betty Teague and Ruth Kiziah, both of Granite Falls.Mildred will lie-in-state Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 12 to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m., at Shiloh Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Don Ingle officiating.Memorial gifts may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 526 Robbinswood Pl., Hudson, NC 28638; or Dudley Shoals Baptist Church, 1882 Dudley Shoals Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630.Hickory Funeral Home