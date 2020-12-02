Billy Franklin HedrickJuly 11, 1952 - November 24, 2020Billy Franklin Hedrick, 68, of Catawba, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.He was born July 11, 1952, in Catawba, a son of the late Carlos Ray Hedrick and Eva Kathleen Hedrick. He was a furniture upholsterer prior to his retirement. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Poteat Hedrick.Billy is survived by his son, Josh Hedrick of Newton; brothers, Steve Hedrick of Hickory and Dudley Hedrick of Catawba; and sister, Kimberly Dawn Hedrick of Catawba.No services are scheduled at this time.Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton