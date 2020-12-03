Menu
Jennifer Marie Asbury
1973 - 2020
1973
2020
Jennifer Marie Asbury

November 30, 1973 - December 1, 2020

Jennifer Marie Asbury, 47, of Tazewell, Va., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born Nov. 30, 1973, in Tazewell, Va., she was the daughter of Charles News Asbury and Jeannie Lambert Garrett.

Jennifer was an incredible mother and daughter. She was caring, forgiving and generous to all.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Roger Dale Harris Jr. and fiancée, Tara Wilker of Hickory; stepdaughter, Crystal Watson of Mtn. View; and a sister, Claudia Asbury of Creedmore.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 3, 2020.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
