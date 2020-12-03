Robert Clayton ShepherdJanuary 7, 1953 - December 1, 2020Robert Clayton Shepherd, 67, of Ely, Nev., formerly of Catawba County, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at William Bee Ririe Hospital.He was born Jan. 7, 1953, in Catawba County, to the late Roy and Mary H. Shepherd.He is survived by his daughter, Christy Farris and husband, Mickey; two brothers, John Shepherd and wife, Carolyn, Eric Shepherd and wife, Peggy; and two sisters, Roylene Jonas and husband, J.R., and Linda (Walter) Guess.A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.Mountain Vista Chapel