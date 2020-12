Steven MarloweSeptember 6, 1954 - December 1, 2020Steven Allen Marlowe, 66, of Newton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his residence. A graveside service with military honors by American Legion Post #544 to celebrate Steve's life will be held Friday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m., at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The Rev. Tommy Young will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, in Newton.