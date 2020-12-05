Harold Devon BowmanJune 25, 1938 - December 3, 2020Harold Devon Bowman, 82, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton.She was born June 25, 1938, to the late Clyde and Gladie Icenhour Bowman in Alexander County. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Wanda Sue Bowman; and brother, Rex Bowman.Mr. Bowman's body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service Friday, Dec. 4, from 12 to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service for Mr. Bowman will be conducted at Alexander Funeral Service Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. A private burial will be conducted at Pinecrest Cemetery in Granite Falls.Those left to cherish the memory of Mr. Bowman include one son, Darryl Bowman and wife, Tammy, of Conover; two grandsons, Cory Bowman and wife, Ashley, of Waynesville, and Dakota Bowman and wife, Mariah, of Newton; sister, Faye Dyson of Taylorsville; along with a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Melvin and Judy Bolick of Bethlehem.Mr. Bowman was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing Bingo, was an avid card player, and going to the beach, doing anything outdoors. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing golf.The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Carolina Caring and Hospice House, 3975 Robinson Rd., Suite A, Newton, NC 28658COVID–19 restrictions apply to all services.Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service