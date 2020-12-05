Tommy Lee McCaman
July 11, 1947 - December 3, 2020
Tommy Lee McCaman, 73, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Born July 11, 1947, in Barryton, Mich., he was the son of the late Samuel J. McCaman Sr. and Donna Jehnsen McCaman. In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel J. McCaman Jr.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Lisa Minch; two children, Michelle McCaman and Michael Lee McCaman; two grandchildren, William Smith and Ashley Williams and her husband, Terry; three great-grandchildren, Laina Smith, Colten Williams, and Roslynn Williams; brother, Gary McCaman and his wife, Linda; sister-in-law, Karen McCaman; two nieces, Sara McCaman and Jennifer Lynn Hindley; and nephew, Michael James McCaman. Tommy was also survived by many loved ones who knew him as "Paw Paw."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
.www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 5, 2020.