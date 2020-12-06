Jean Berry GreenFebruary 6, 1930 - December 2, 2020Jean Berry Green, 90, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, while a resident of Trinity Elms–Clemmons.She was born Feb. 6, 1930, to the late Walter William Berry and Gertrude Smith Berry, on the Berry family farm in Connelly Springs, Burke County. She grew up in Connelly Springs, where she graduated from Valdese High School and was a member of Connelly Springs Baptist Church, which was a center of her family's life.She married her husband, Robert Stimson "Bob" Green, in 1955 and they shared 61 loving years together, prior to his passing in 2016. After several moves in North Carolina and Virginia, due to Bob's work, they settled in High Point, in 1961 and raised a family of four children, Robert B. Green, William O. Green, Jana G. Newsome and Sherri G. Branch.Mom was a woman of faith and fortitude, who believed no sacrifice was too great for her children and family. They are forever grateful for her kind and loving care, and occasional needed discipline, while growing up in a loving, strong and active family. She was also very proud of her extended Berry family, her siblings and their following generations.She was predeceased in death by her husband, Bob Green; sister, Rachel Huffman; half sisters, Clara Berry, Ethel Smith, Alma Lochte and Ruth Wilson; and her half brothers Charlie Berry, Clyde Berry, Claude Berry and Boyd Smith.Surviving are her children, Bobby Green, Bill Green, Jana Newsome and Sherri Branch; grandchildren, Will Green, Hunter Newsome, Evan Newsome, Haley Schulz, Matt Branch and Caitlin Branch; and great-grandchildren, John Daniel Newsome and Eliana Jean Newsome.A private, family funeral service is scheduled to be held at Connelly Springs Baptist Church Saturday, Dec. 5, with burial following at Mountain View Cemetery. Services are scheduled to be conducted by Pastor Danny Townsend of the Church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connelly Springs Baptist Church.Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home