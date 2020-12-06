Menu
Se Moua Kue
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
Se Moua Kue

August 18, 1960 - November 30, 2020

Se Moua Kue, 60, of Newton, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, surrounded by her family.

Born Aug. 18, 1960, in Sam Nuea, Laos, she was the daughter of the late Lee Moua and Pang Vang. In her missions work, she enjoyed traveling around the world, meeting new people and serving the Lord Jesus Christ. In her leisure time, she enjoyed fishing and working on her mini-farm. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, for which she had an abundance of overflowing love.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dr. Chang-Nhia Kue of the home; five children, Cindy Kue and husband, Nha Nou Yang, of Hickory, Stephen Kue and wife, Nou Yang, of Conover, Mark Kue and wife, Anna Vang, of Sherrills Ford, Lisa Kue and husband, Kong Vang, of Newport, Minn., and John Kue of Newton; 11 grandchildren, Lana, Ava, Troy, Noel, Garrison, Lawrence, Melody, Lucas, Maximus, Caleb, and Esme. She is also survived by a sister, Si Moua Ly and husband, Xeng Ly.

A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home Saturday, Dec. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Billy Vang of First Hmong Alliance Church officiating.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Celebration of Life
9:00a.m. - 2:30p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
