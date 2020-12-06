Se Moua KueAugust 18, 1960 - November 30, 2020Se Moua Kue, 60, of Newton, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, surrounded by her family.Born Aug. 18, 1960, in Sam Nuea, Laos, she was the daughter of the late Lee Moua and Pang Vang. In her missions work, she enjoyed traveling around the world, meeting new people and serving the Lord Jesus Christ. In her leisure time, she enjoyed fishing and working on her mini-farm. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, for which she had an abundance of overflowing love.She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dr. Chang-Nhia Kue of the home; five children, Cindy Kue and husband, Nha Nou Yang, of Hickory, Stephen Kue and wife, Nou Yang, of Conover, Mark Kue and wife, Anna Vang, of Sherrills Ford, Lisa Kue and husband, Kong Vang, of Newport, Minn., and John Kue of Newton; 11 grandchildren, Lana, Ava, Troy, Noel, Garrison, Lawrence, Melody, Lucas, Maximus, Caleb, and Esme. She is also survived by a sister, Si Moua Ly and husband, Xeng Ly.A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home Saturday, Dec. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Billy Vang of First Hmong Alliance Church officiating.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations