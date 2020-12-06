Menu
Nichole Kahill "Nikki" Crowell
1972 - 2020
BORN
1972
DIED
2020
Nichole "Nikki" Kahill Crowell

April 27, 1972 - December 5, 2020

Nichole "Nikki" Kahill Crowell, 48, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Born April 27, 1972, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of Wayne and Karen Kahill. She served as Assistant Principal with Chesterbrook Academy for over 25 years. She was a member of Mountainview Baptist Church where she served in the children's ministry. Nikki was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister.

In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 24 years, Chuck Crowell; daughter, Abbey Crowell; son, Trey Crowell; sister, Anita Withers and husband, John; mother-in-law, Irma Crowell; two sisters-in-laws, Lynn Kevitt and husband, Dennis, Lynette Stoker and husband, Eric; numerous nieces and nephews; and two great-nieces.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 7, at Mountainview Baptist Church at 6 p.m., with Pastors John Compton and Stanley Mearse officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., at the church, prior to the service

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountainview Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 4266 River Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mountainview Baptist Church
Dec
7
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Mountainview Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
Dear Chuck,Abbey & Trey. I can't put in words the sadness I feel for each of you! Absolutely breaks my heart. Nikki was always a sweet, caring person. Just praying that God will comfort you daily. Love & prayers, Gail & Howard Franklin
Gail franklin
December 6, 2020
Our family is keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers.

Brent and Jean Keever
Jean Keever
December 6, 2020