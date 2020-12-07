Menu
Alvie Lorena Pettrey
1923 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1923
DIED
December 4, 2020
Alvie Lorena Pettrey

Mrs. Alvie Lorena Pettrey, 97, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service. viewing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home in Princeton, W.Va. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, W.Va.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E, Valdese, NC 28690
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E, Valdese, NC 28690
Dec
9
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Roselawn Funeral Home
, Princeton, West Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
