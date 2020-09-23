Dorothy Bridgeman MaynardSeptember 26, 1930 -September 21, 2020Dorothy Bridgeman Maynard, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born in Catawba County, Sept. 26, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Jason and Ethel Turner Bridgeman.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, R.L. Maynard Jr.; brothers, Harold Bridgeman and Robert Bridgeman; and her son-in-law Thomas Little Jr.She was a lifelong member of Highland Baptist Church, and had a career as a bookkeeper at Maynard Refrigeration.A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by family and friends.She is survived by her daughter, Ann Bryant and husband, Jimmy of Greenville, N.C.; son, Scott Maynard of Bethlehem; granddaughters, Allison Maynard of Mocksville, Vivian Maynard of Greensboro, and Samantha Whitehurst and husband, Dan, of Greenville, N.C.; grandsons, Patrick Maynard and wife, Courtney, of Black Mountain, and Matt Little and wife, Shalina, of Plymouth; and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Haiden, Grant, Dylan and Lilie.The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 2:15 p.m., at Highland Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Highland Baptist Church with Kenny Robison officiating.Burial will be held at Catawba Memorial Park.Memorial gifts may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 828 9th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360.Hickory Funeral Home