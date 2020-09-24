Mary Frances Watts June 20, 1945 - March 17, 2020 Mary Frances Watts, 74, of Claremont passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born June 20, 1945, in Catawba County, to the late Claude Floyd Watts and Frances Deal Watts. Mary was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Claremont and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her life-long partner, Dwight "Doby" Feimster; brothers, Claude "Dick" Watts, William "Bud" Watts, Bill Watts, Tony Watts; and niece, Kim Williams. Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Cynthia Watts Ross and husband, Chris, of Morganton; special friend, Nancy Cook of Claremont; cousin, Ruth Walz of Claremont; sister-in-law, Joy Watts of Claremont; nieces, Tina Osteen, Miriam Chapman, Natalie Mull, Fran Fredell, Amber Fish and Rebecca Shuping; nephews, Rick Watts, Tony Williams, Joey Williams, David Watts, Kyle Watts and Christopher Ross; and numerous great-nieces and –nephews, who were the love of her life. A memorial service to celebrate Mary's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m., at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Claremont. If unable to attend, a live Facebook stream will be available at Bethlehem UMC- Claremont, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Women, P.O. Box 233, Claremont, NC 28610; or American Cancer Society , Relay For Life of Catawba County, 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100, Charlotte, NC 28207. www.bennettfuneralservice.com