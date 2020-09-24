Jimmie Lee Cannon October 18, 1943 - September 21, 2020 Mr. Jimmie Lee Cannon, 76, of Hildebran, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Carolina Rehab, following a period of declining health. "Jim" was born Oct. 18, 1943, in Burke County, to the late Lee "Poss" Cannon and Frankie Wycoff Cannon and was a member of Shoup's Grove Baptist Church. Jim worked for Orkin Pest Control, as a district manager. In 1977, he started Cannon Exterminating, "Large enough to serve you, small enough to care." Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Beverly Shipman Cannon; children, Angela Carole Cannon of Drexel, Jonathan Lee Cannon and wife, Debbie, of Mascoutah, Ill., and Jennifer Cannon Mansfield and husband, Greg, of Connelly Springs; grandchildren, Tyler Lee Cannon and wife, Megan, Kristen Cannon Jordan and husband, Will; and Nicolas Sigmon; great-grandchildren, Quincy Elizabeth Cannon; great-granddaughter on the way; sisters, Nancy Cannon, Naomi Griffin, Janice LeBlanc, Gail Cannon, and Donna Edwards; and brother, Robert Cannon. A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Jon Cannon officiating. Interment will follow at Shoup's Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Memorials may be made to the Jim Cannon Memorial Fund, c/o Victory Church, P.O. Box 1055, O'Fallon, IL 62269. www.heritagefuneralservices.com