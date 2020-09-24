Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jimmie Lee Cannon
1956 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1956
DIED
September 21, 2020
Jimmie Lee CannonOctober 18, 1943 - September 21, 2020Mr. Jimmie Lee Cannon, 76, of Hildebran, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Carolina Rehab, following a period of declining health."Jim" was born Oct. 18, 1943, in Burke County, to the late Lee "Poss" Cannon and Frankie Wycoff Cannon and was a member of Shoup's Grove Baptist Church. Jim worked for Orkin Pest Control, as a district manager. In 1977, he started Cannon Exterminating, "Large enough to serve you, small enough to care."Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Beverly Shipman Cannon; children, Angela Carole Cannon of Drexel, Jonathan Lee Cannon and wife, Debbie, of Mascoutah, Ill., and Jennifer Cannon Mansfield and husband, Greg, of Connelly Springs; grandchildren, Tyler Lee Cannon and wife, Megan, Kristen Cannon Jordan and husband, Will; and Nicolas Sigmon; great-grandchildren, Quincy Elizabeth Cannon; great-granddaughter on the way; sisters, Nancy Cannon, Naomi Griffin, Janice LeBlanc, Gail Cannon, and Donna Edwards; and brother, Robert Cannon.A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Jon Cannon officiating. Interment will follow at Shoup's Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.Memorials may be made to the Jim Cannon Memorial Fund, c/o Victory Church, P.O. Box 1055, O'Fallon, IL 62269.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E, Valdese, NC 28690
Sep
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Sep
25
Service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Sep
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E, Valdese, NC 28690
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.