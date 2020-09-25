Alma Hollar
April 2, 1932 - September 20, 2020
Alma Jolene Hollar, 88, of Conover, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born April 2, 1932, in Catawba County, to the late Harry Knox Hollar and Nellie Little Hollar. Jolene retired from United Glove as a sewer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Bill Huffman Sr.; brother, Harry Hollar Jr.; and sister, Carolyn Cook.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Mary Hunsucker of Conover and Josie McCrary of Conover; stepsons, Billy Mack Huffman Jr. and wife, Anita, of Conover and Tony Huffman of Lenoir; grandsons, Jonathan Huffman, Justin Huffman and wife, Brittany, and Jacob Frye; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Zaden, Henzley and Lashay; daughter-in-law, Annette Huffman of Hickory.
The services to celebrate Jolene's life were held Thursday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service. The Rev. Allen McCoy officiated. Burial followed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family received friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Those whom were serving as pallbearers were Jonathan Huffman, Justin Huffman, Jacob Frye, Danny Stillwell, Carroll Shook and Marcus Setzer.
Memorials may be made to charity of one's choice
