Vicky Lynn Brown HylandNovember 6, 1942 - September 20, 2020Vicky Lynn Brown Hyland, 77, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice House, with her children by her side.Vicky was born Nov. 6, 1942, in Winston-Salem, and lived most of her early life in Lewisville, with her parents, Ruth and Garland "Jack" Brown; and dear friend, Rebecca "Becki" Malone, who has been like a sister to her throughout her life. She later moved to Hickory, in 1979, to raise her beloved children, Dawnelle and Brian Hyland.Vicky's life was dedicated to using the talents God gave her to contribute to the lives of others. She was happiest when she was with her family and friends and giving to others. She loved her children with all her heart, and always championed them to be and live their best. Vicky was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church in Hickory, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.She graduated from Limestone College, where she was a member of Chi Delta Phi honorary literary sorority and editor-in-chief of the Candelabra, the college literary magazine.She served as a high school English teacher in Florida, Davie County, Newton-Conover, and for the last 25 years of her career, at Alexander Central High School (A.C.H.S.) in Alexander County. Taking her role far beyond teaching content, she was like "second family" to many of those who came under her care. She was deeply loved, cherished, and respected by the generations of colleagues, families, and students, whose lives she impacted with her soft-spoken kindness, gracefully shared wisdom and guidance, fun-loving spirit, and courage in the face of challenges. While at A.C.H.S., Vicky served as the chair of the Leadership Team. As a leader, she could be counted on to remind faculty of their purpose to keep their students number one priority; as well as, to find unique, fun, and joy-filled ways to build team spirit among the school community. Vicky loved nature and other expressions of beauty. She enjoyed writing nature poetry, making baskets and wreaths to give to others, and creating art.Vicky's love of her family was beyond measure. She is survived by her children, Dawnelle Hyland of Durham and Brian Hyland of Hickory; aunt, Wilma Hall of Winston-Salem; cousins, Rusty Hall of Low Gap, Doug Coe and wife, Emily, of Clayton, Karen Beshears of Edisto Island, S.C., Linda Blackburn and husband, John, of Kernersville, and Kim Newman and husband, Steven, of Kannapolis; and her sweet dog, Chelsea.A private graveside memorial service will be held in Lewisville. A public celebration of life service will be held in Hickory at a later date.