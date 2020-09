Craig Wilfong Jr.Craig Wilfong Jr., 75, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m., at Morningstar First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery in Salisbury. There will be a public viewing from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Allen Mitchell Funeral Home of Hickory