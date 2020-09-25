Menu
Andra Sparks Caldwell
Andra Sparks Caldwell

Andra Sparks Caldwell, 56, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 26, from 12 to 1:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Ernie Richards officiating. A graveside service will be held Sunday, Sept. 27, at 3 p.m., at Big Crabtree Church, 2143 Rabbit Hop Rd., Spruce Pine, NC 28777, with the Rev. Forrest Westall officiating.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 25, 2020.
