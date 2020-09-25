Andra Sparks CaldwellAndra Sparks Caldwell, 56, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 26, from 12 to 1:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Ernie Richards officiating. A graveside service will be held Sunday, Sept. 27, at 3 p.m., at Big Crabtree Church, 2143 Rabbit Hop Rd., Spruce Pine, NC 28777, with the Rev. Forrest Westall officiating.Hickory Funeral Home