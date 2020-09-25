Robert C. PriceApril 12, 1958 - September 23, 2020Robert C. Price, 62, of Claremont, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his residence.He was born in Catawba County, April 12, 1958, and he was the son of the late Polly Gillespie and Roy Sigmon Price.He and his brother, Roy, were co-owners of Price Well Drilling for over 40 years. He was also sole owner of TarCat Inc. Robert was a lifelong member of Highland United Methodist Church.He is survived by his daughters, Holly Hunt and husband, Kevin, of Conover and April Hatley and husband, Bobby, of Claremont; sisters, Ann Callison of Campbellsville, Ky., and Jean Gay and husband, David, of Hickory; twin brother, Roy Price and wife, Teresa, of Hickory; half sisters, Judy Mull and Kay McCarter, both of Hickory; grandsons, Priceton Hunt and Winston Hunt, both of Conover; mother of his children and wife of 39 years, Kay Price; and a number of nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, at 1 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.Memorial gifts may be made to Hickory Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 1431, Hickory, NC 28603.Hickory Funeral Home