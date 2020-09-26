Roma Grindstaff WilsonJuly 22, 1939 - September 24, 2020Roma Grindstaff Wilson, 81, of Hickory, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Forsyth Hospital, in Winston Salem.Born July 22, 1939, in Watauga County, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen Storie Grindstaff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Wilson; and son-in-law, Donnie Kistler.Roma was a long-time member of Wayside Baptist Church. She loved going to church, working word search puzzles, listening to gospel music, and spending time with her family, especially her two great-grandsons.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Susan Kistler of Hickory; granddaughter, Heather Church and husband, Tyler, of Concord; great-grandsons, Dawson and Hunter Church of Concord; and favorite sister, Louise Hughes of Elk Park.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, at Wayside Baptist Church with Pastor Johnny Chambers and Pastor Dale Leonhardt officiating. Burial will follow at Minneapolis Cemetery in Avery County.The family will receive friends today, (Saturday, Sept 26), at the church, from 6 to 8 p.m.Memorials may be made to Wayside Baptist Church, 1335 23rd St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602.