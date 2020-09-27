Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Poovey
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
David Poovey

June 24, 1953 - September 25, 2020

David William Poovey, 67, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center, in Winston-Salem.

He was born June 24, 1953, in Catawba County, to the late David Roy Poovey and Susan Bowman Poovey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Eli William Poovey.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, David William Poovey II and wife, Sara, of Hickory, Steven Drew Poovey and wife, Nicole, of Hickory and Charles Donnell Poovey of Hickory; stepdaughter, Crystal Dawn Parlato of Hickory; sister, Alice Ruth Poovey Blackburn and husband, Danny, of Raleigh; grandchildren, Connor D. Poovey, Riley L. Poovey, Gracie J. Poovey, Anthony J. Poovey, and Clara L. Bravo.

A service to celebrate David's life will be held at a later date.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
David will be missed. He was a wonderful friend who always enjoyed helping others. Im very grateful that I knew him. Im praying for comfort and peace for Davids family and friends now and in the coming days.
Cheri Dudley
September 26, 2020