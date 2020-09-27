Menu
The Rev. Charles Terrance Adkins, 65, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home, following a period of declining health.

Charles was born Oct. 4, 1954, in Mitchell County, to Betty Fortner Adkins and the late Charles W. Adkins. He was a former Associate Pastor and member at Wilkies Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Junine Childers Adkins of the home; mother, Betty Fortner Adkins; sons, Charles Jeremy Adkins and wife, Kim Mise Adkins, of Connelly Springs, and John Daniel Adkins of Morganton; grandchildren, David Adkins and wife, Mackenzie, Joshua Adkins, and Gracie Adkins; and sister, Susan Adkins Hoyle.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Wilkies Grove Baptist Church with the Revs. Thurman Roe and Kenneth Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in the Wilkies Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wilkies Grove Baptist Church, 5780 Wilkies Grove Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602; Fruitland Bible College, 1455 Gilliam Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28792; or The Gideon's International, P.O. Box 97251. Washington, DC 20090-725.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Sep
29
Service
2:00p.m.
Wilkies Grove Baptist Church
5780 Wilkies Grove Church Rd. , Hickory, North Carolina 28602
