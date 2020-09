George Weaver FinneyGeorge Weaver Finney, 79, of Catawba passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.A graveside service to celebrate George's life will be held Monday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m., at Fulbright Cemetery in Lake Junaluska.The family will receive friends today (Sunday, Sept. 27), from 5 to 7 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton.