Norman Wilkie Sr.
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Norman Wilkie Sr.

October 28, 1938 - September 25, 2020

Norman Parks Wilkie Sr., 81, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

He was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Burke County, to the late Leonard Parks Wilkie and Bertha Elizabeth Wilkie. Norman was a member of Freedom Baptist Church in Hiddenite. He loved deer hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Wilkie; son, Norman P. Wilkie Jr.; sister, Shelby Jean Stillwell; and brothers-in-law, Champ Stillwell, Eddie Killgore and Ernest Hinson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 33 years, Nancy Hedrick Wilkie of the home; daughter, Terri Wilkie of Vale; stepsons, Terry Shook and wife, Libby, of Claremont, Gregory Shook and wife, Tina, of Claremont; sisters, Sue Hinson of Hildebran, Tyma Ann Killgore of Hildebran; grandchildren, Samantha, Kerri, Jonathan, Micah, Michael, Chris, Casey and Leanne; and nine great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Norman's life will be held Monday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Dr. Sam Vallini will officiate. Burial will follow at Henry River Baptist Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Michael Shook, Greg Shook, Bradley Tucker, Jonathan Wilkie, Micah Wilkie and Todd Bailey.

Memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, P.O. Box 294, Brookshire Farm Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
9:45a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, North Carolina
Sep
28
Service
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
