Addria "Puddin" Capps
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Addria "Puddin" Capps

A memorial service for Addria "Puddin" Capps who passed away July 3, 2020, will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Chuck Baker and the Rev. Monica Childers will be officiating. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall.

Members of the Seekers Sunday School Class, the Hickory Book Club, and St. Luke's Altar Guild (former and current) are asked to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Capps family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
When we saw that Puddin had passed we both said u would just be so lost with out her. U both are so well thought of . Know we loved u both and am so sad she left us
Regina and del Bowman
Friend
June 27, 2021
