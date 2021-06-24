Addria "Puddin" Capps



A memorial service for Addria "Puddin" Capps who passed away July 3, 2020, will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Chuck Baker and the Rev. Monica Childers will be officiating. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall.



Members of the Seekers Sunday School Class, the Hickory Book Club, and St. Luke's Altar Guild (former and current) are asked to serve as honorary pallbearers.



Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Capps family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 24, 2021.