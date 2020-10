Adrienne McCann



Adrienne McCann passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, with her loved ones by her side. Per her wishes, there will be a private family service held at a later time. Memorials may be made to ASPCA, ASPCA Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127.



Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 13, 2020.