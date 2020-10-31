Aileen Bobbitt TaylorOctober 27, 2020Aileen Bobbitt Taylor, 94, a resident of the Taylor House in Albemarle, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Atrium Health Stanly Hospital of Albemarle.She was born in Lexington, N.C., the daughter of the late Horace Grady and Lela Blanche Burns Taylor of Hickory.She is survived by her sister, Marie Taylor Collins of Durham; and numerous nieces and nephews.Miss Taylor graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory, and received a Master of Religious Education degree from Carver School of Missions and Social Work, Louisville, Ky. After serving as a church secretary in Louisville, Ky., she returned to North Carolina and served in Baptist churches in Kernersville and Winston-Salem, and retired from the Church Extension Department of the Baptist State Convention Office in Raleigh.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations