Aileen Delores "Snookie" Jones LedbetterJune 13, 1931 - December 10, 2020Our mom, "Dee" Ledbetter, passed on to the Lord, the morning of Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford.Born June 13, 1931, in Newton, she graduated from Newton-Conover High School in 1949, and continued her education towards a career as an Executive Secretary. After a brief stint with a local employer, Mom was hired as the 2nd employee of the General Electric Distribution Transformer Plant in Hickory, as Executive Assistant to the General Manager of the new facilities. She retired after 31 years of service in the Hickory operations.She was preceded in death by father, Hoke Jones; mother, Aileen Garvin Jones; husband, James "Jim" Thomas Ledbetter; brother, Hoke Jones Jr; and sister, Betty Coley.She is survived by her brother, Joe (Brenda) Jones of Newton; son, Tom (Cindy) Ledbetter of Lexington S.C.; daughter, Cathy (Tim) Ledbetter-Breault of Charlotte; dear sister-in-law, Loretta (Billy) Groome of Thomasville; and her precious dog/companion, Cissy, of the home.She is also survived and remembered by her grandchildren, Cassie Aileen Williams of Sarasota, Fla.; Justin Ledbetter of New York, N.Y., Kristen Ledbetter (Kerry) Johnson of Winston-Salem; and Erin Ledbetter of Columbia S.C.; great-grandchildren, Bryanna Rosario, Alexa Breault, and Andy Johnson; she is lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.The family would like to extend special thanks and consideration to her very loyal caregivers, Janice Swink, Shasta Gibson, Jan Goodman, and Alice Rockette.A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Carolina Caring of Newton.Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home