Akire Ryder Christopher Johnson
2021 - 2021
BORN
2021
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Akire Ryder Christopher Johnson

November 6, 2021 - December 14, 2021

Akire Ryder Christopher Johnson, 5 weeks, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Wake-Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Born Nov. 6, 2021, he was the son of Christian Thomas Johnson and Erika Shaye Christopher. Akire was a wonderful baby that was always smiling and so loved by everyone.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Kingston Turpin and Amir Johnson; grandparents, Anne Christopher and Keishia Fleming (James); four uncles, Andrew Christopher (Sara), Anthony Christopher, Roderick Caldwell (Cheyenne Jackson) and Elijah McCullough; special cousin, Katie Witt; and a host of cousins and other family members.

He was preceded in death by Eric Christopher; and numerous other family members.

The funeral will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Willie C. Fleming officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m., at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, prior to the service.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just found out I speechless you'll always was family to me since I can remember Erica if u need me u no we're I am but I come to u if it's a shoulder to cry or scream ...I luv u babygirl...Anne u too I mean it...luv u all....
Stacy n Casey
Family
December 21, 2021
Dear Parents of Akire, You do not know me, and I do not know you, but I fell in love with your beautiful baby Akire. His sweet little face stole my heart this morning in the HDR. I send you my deepest sympathy. He will be in my prayers. Sincerely, Patty Gorry
Patty Gorry
Other
December 18, 2021
