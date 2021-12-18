Akire Ryder Christopher JohnsonNovember 6, 2021 - December 14, 2021Akire Ryder Christopher Johnson, 5 weeks, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Wake-Forest Baptist Medical Center.Born Nov. 6, 2021, he was the son of Christian Thomas Johnson and Erika Shaye Christopher. Akire was a wonderful baby that was always smiling and so loved by everyone.In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Kingston Turpin and Amir Johnson; grandparents, Anne Christopher and Keishia Fleming (James); four uncles, Andrew Christopher (Sara), Anthony Christopher, Roderick Caldwell (Cheyenne Jackson) and Elijah McCullough; special cousin, Katie Witt; and a host of cousins and other family members.He was preceded in death by Eric Christopher; and numerous other family members.The funeral will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Willie C. Fleming officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m., at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, prior to the service.