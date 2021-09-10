Albert C. Mainess Jr.December 27, 1938 - September 8, 2021Albert Curtis Mainess Jr., 82, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Levine and Dickson Hospice House at Southminster in Charlotte.Born Dec. 27, 1938, in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Albert Curtis Mainess Sr. and Mildred Brown Almond. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Curtis S. Mainess; and two brothers, Henry and Carl Mainess.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda McCrary Mainess of the home; and brother, Alvin Mainess and wife, Peggy, of Startown.No services will be held.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton