Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albert C. Mainess Jr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Albert C. Mainess Jr.

December 27, 1938 - September 8, 2021

Albert Curtis Mainess Jr., 82, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Levine and Dickson Hospice House at Southminster in Charlotte.

Born Dec. 27, 1938, in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Albert Curtis Mainess Sr. and Mildred Brown Almond. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Curtis S. Mainess; and two brothers, Henry and Carl Mainess.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda McCrary Mainess of the home; and brother, Alvin Mainess and wife, Peggy, of Startown.

No services will be held.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Al was a kind and generous man to me, and many others. I grew up listening to him on WNNC and was thrilled to get to know him as a friend. A legend. Godspeed.
Michael Waddell
Friend
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results