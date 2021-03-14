Aleck "Keaton" BeardSeptember 17, 1994 - March 11, 2021Aleck "Keaton" Beard, 26, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 11, 2021.He was born in Catawba County, Sept. 17, 1994, to Marcie Beard and Scott Deal.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jack and Betty Beard; and paternal grandparents, Yates and Betty Deal.Survivors include his mother, Marcie Beard and companion, Derek Mitchell; father, Scott Deal and wife, Marsel; stepfather, John Shoe; brother, Jackson Shoe; half sister, Monica Deal; half brother, Connor Deal; stepsister, Mallory Everhart; and aunt, Sarah Rueda.Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 17, at 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel. Receiving of friends will follow funeral service.In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Safe Harbor, 210 2nd St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602; or Circle of Hope, 17 Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602.Hickory Funeral Home