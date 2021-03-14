Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Aleck "Keaton" Beard
1994 - 2021
BORN
1994
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Aleck "Keaton" Beard

September 17, 1994 - March 11, 2021

Aleck "Keaton" Beard, 26, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 11, 2021.

He was born in Catawba County, Sept. 17, 1994, to Marcie Beard and Scott Deal.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jack and Betty Beard; and paternal grandparents, Yates and Betty Deal.

Survivors include his mother, Marcie Beard and companion, Derek Mitchell; father, Scott Deal and wife, Marsel; stepfather, John Shoe; brother, Jackson Shoe; half sister, Monica Deal; half brother, Connor Deal; stepsister, Mallory Everhart; and aunt, Sarah Rueda.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 17, at 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel. Receiving of friends will follow funeral service.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Safe Harbor, 210 2nd St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602; or Circle of Hope, 17 Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hickory Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am so sorry for the passing of your precious son. My deepest sympathy for your family.
Dawn Balthis
March 16, 2021
Kevin, Regina, Jordan and Mert
March 15, 2021
I'm Dyson Littlejohn's mother. My condolences to you and your family. My heart goes out to you. Sending prayers
Revondor Hall
March 15, 2021
I´m sorry to hear this Marcie Sending My Prayers To You An The Family
Addie Bradshaw
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results