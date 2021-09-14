Alfred David AbernethyAugust 25, 1952 - September 9, 2021Alfred David Abernethy, 69, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at his residence.He was born Aug. 25, 1952, in Louisville, Ky., to the late Alfred Jerry Abernethy and Lillian Lefevers Abernethy.David was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Hickory, and retired from Scientific Sales after 25 years of service. He enjoyed music, writing songs and playing guitars; the outdoors, and golfing with his son; and was a skilled woodworker. Most of all he loved spending time with his loved ones and supporting his grandchildren in their activities.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dave Moser.Those left to cherish his memory are son, Austin David Abernethy and wife, Amanda, of Raleigh; daughter, Constance Anne Abernethy Swanson and husband, Timothy, of Hickory; sister, Eva Sherry Moser of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Caroline Anne Swanson (10), Timothy "Spencer" Swanson (8), and Arden DeLane Abernethy (1); former spouse, Sara Spencer Abernethy of Hickory; and faithful and loving friend, Lesa King Baker of Hickory.A graveside service to celebrate David's life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m., at Providence Baptist Church, 7618 Providence Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. The Rev. Chris Dale and the Rev. Ernie Richards will officiate.Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.