Alfred David Abernethy
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
Alfred David Abernethy

August 25, 1952 - September 9, 2021

Alfred David Abernethy, 69, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 25, 1952, in Louisville, Ky., to the late Alfred Jerry Abernethy and Lillian Lefevers Abernethy.

David was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Hickory, and retired from Scientific Sales after 25 years of service. He enjoyed music, writing songs and playing guitars; the outdoors, and golfing with his son; and was a skilled woodworker. Most of all he loved spending time with his loved ones and supporting his grandchildren in their activities.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dave Moser.

Those left to cherish his memory are son, Austin David Abernethy and wife, Amanda, of Raleigh; daughter, Constance Anne Abernethy Swanson and husband, Timothy, of Hickory; sister, Eva Sherry Moser of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Caroline Anne Swanson (10), Timothy "Spencer" Swanson (8), and Arden DeLane Abernethy (1); former spouse, Sara Spencer Abernethy of Hickory; and faithful and loving friend, Lesa King Baker of Hickory.

A graveside service to celebrate David's life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m., at Providence Baptist Church, 7618 Providence Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. The Rev. Chris Dale and the Rev. Ernie Richards will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Providence Baptist Church
7618 Providence Church Road, Hickory, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
October 9, 2021
I met David while working in a lab back in the `80´s. He was the scientific sales rep. He was always fun to talk to and we figured we were probably related somewhere down the line since I´m an Abernethy too. Later, we also saw each other at school functions because our kids went to the same schools. I´m sorry to hear of his passing. He will be missed.
Penny A Peeler
September 16, 2021
Dave will be missed. He was a good neighbor.
Andy and Youn
September 14, 2021
