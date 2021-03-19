Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alfred R. Cooke
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Alfred R. Cooke

November 12, 1923 - March 17, 2021

Alfred R. Cooke enjoyed 97 years of a wonderful life, before passing away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after a brief period of declining health.

Alfred was born Nov. 12, 1923, to the late William and Sally Cooke in Florence, S.C. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Pitts Cooke; brothers, Bill Cooke and Milton Cooke; sister, Meredith Cooke Gurley; and stepson, Ryan Fox.

Alfred is survived by his sister-in-law, Gwen Cook, wife of Bill Cooke; and sister-in-law, Merna Cooke, wife of Milton Cooke; wife, Pauline Fox Cooke; son, Ted Cooke; granddaughters, Danica Norris and husband, Alex of Asheville, and Christian Yuditsky and husband, Kyle; grandson, Andrew Cooke; daughter-in-law, Andria Cooke, all of Whitetop, Va.; great-grandchildren, Layla Grogan and Oskar Yudistsky; and stepson, Dallas Fox of Hickory. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren all referred to him affectionately as "Dadoo". Alfred is also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and many cousins and friends.

Alfred's greatest legacy is the joy he took from life and constant expressions of love and caring he always gave to his family, especially for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he cherished most dearly. Alfred genuinely loved all the people he met and formed lifelong friendships as a result. He showed selfless love in the myriad projects, whether small or large, and contributions of service and expertise he contributed to community and family. His genuine love and compassion for others will be cherished in the hearts and minds of all who knew him. Alfred will be sorely missed by his loving family and all those who met and got to know him, but his legacy of selfless love will be carried in their hearts and minds forever.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care Alfred received from Carolina Caring (Hospice) over the past several months.

A private family memorial service to celebrate Alfred's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, any remembrances may be made to Carolina Caring Foundation, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. Mr. Cooke was a wonderful man. What a blessing it was that God put him in our path. You all are in my prayers.
Amy Sheets
April 23, 2021
I always enjoyed running in Alfred. He was such a friendly person. I know Ted will miss his father and thegreat companionship they shared! I am so sorry Ted. My thoughts are with you.
Kim Logan
Friend
March 22, 2021
I'm so sorry he was such a good man.my prayers are with you.
Lisa cook
March 21, 2021
One of the finest men I ever knew....
Staley
March 19, 2021
I will remember Alfred as a pillar stone of Hickory. His contributions to the city and Catawba County were many. Hickory should be so proud to honor this man. No doubt he loved and supported his town and its people.
Betty Hegler Bowes
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results