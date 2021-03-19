Alfred R. CookeNovember 12, 1923 - March 17, 2021Alfred R. Cooke enjoyed 97 years of a wonderful life, before passing away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after a brief period of declining health.Alfred was born Nov. 12, 1923, to the late William and Sally Cooke in Florence, S.C. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Pitts Cooke; brothers, Bill Cooke and Milton Cooke; sister, Meredith Cooke Gurley; and stepson, Ryan Fox.Alfred is survived by his sister-in-law, Gwen Cook, wife of Bill Cooke; and sister-in-law, Merna Cooke, wife of Milton Cooke; wife, Pauline Fox Cooke; son, Ted Cooke; granddaughters, Danica Norris and husband, Alex of Asheville, and Christian Yuditsky and husband, Kyle; grandson, Andrew Cooke; daughter-in-law, Andria Cooke, all of Whitetop, Va.; great-grandchildren, Layla Grogan and Oskar Yudistsky; and stepson, Dallas Fox of Hickory. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren all referred to him affectionately as "Dadoo". Alfred is also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and many cousins and friends.Alfred's greatest legacy is the joy he took from life and constant expressions of love and caring he always gave to his family, especially for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he cherished most dearly. Alfred genuinely loved all the people he met and formed lifelong friendships as a result. He showed selfless love in the myriad projects, whether small or large, and contributions of service and expertise he contributed to community and family. His genuine love and compassion for others will be cherished in the hearts and minds of all who knew him. Alfred will be sorely missed by his loving family and all those who met and got to know him, but his legacy of selfless love will be carried in their hearts and minds forever.The family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care Alfred received from Carolina Caring (Hospice) over the past several months.A private family memorial service to celebrate Alfred's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, any remembrances may be made to Carolina Caring Foundation, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.