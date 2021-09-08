Alfred Gene HouserAugust 1, 1947 - September 6, 2021Alfred Gene Houser, 74, of Vale, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home.Born in Cleveland County, Aug. 1, 1947, he was a son of the late Arch Houser and Hattie Hoyle Houser.He was retired from Howard Construction, and was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ted, Bud, Tilson, and Jack Houser; and a sister, Elaine Matthews.He is survived by loving wife of 54 years, Winona Canipe Houser; son, Rodney Houser and wife, Denise, of Hickory; daughter, Sharon Houser Hewitt and husband, Jonathon, of Maiden; brother, Dan Houser of Vale; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Hebron United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m., at Hebron United Methodist Church, with Johnny Norton and Jonathan Hewitt officiating. The burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.The family would like to give a special thanks to Kelly Beam for the care and support that was given to Mr. Houser during his illness.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., of Fallston