Alfred Earl SweezyMay 13, 1928 - December 15, 2020Alfred Earl Sweezy, 92, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living in Walnut Cove.Born May 13, 1928, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Texie Willis and Alfred Haywood Sweezy.Mr. Sweezy had a strong work ethic and started working at an early age helping on the dairy farm where his father worked as a tenant farmer. He was a 1945 graduate of Startown High School, and then served in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army in Germany. After completing military service, he worked at Siecor, formerly Superior Cable, where he met his wife, Kate, and later retired after 30 years. Over the years, Earl enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, roller skating, boating, water skiing, flying kites, square dancing, watching his children's dance competitions, and checking out the Hickory cattle sale and local flea markets.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kate Swift Sweezy; three brothers, Boyde, Harold, and Harry Sweezy; two half brothers, Dwight and Fred Sweezy; and three half sisters, Ruth Drewery, Lois Satterwhite, and Louise Sweezy.He is survived by a son, Gary Sweezy and wife, Caroline, of Raleigh; daughter, Cynthia Williard and husband, Hunter, of Walnut Cove; three grandsons, Jacob Williard, Garrett and Caden Sweezy; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Williard.A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Duke Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplant (PBMT) Family Support Program with donations made payable to Duke University with Earl Sweezy noted in the memo line. Mail to: Duke PBMT Family Support Program, Attn: Caroline Sweezy, 1400 Morreene Rd., Durham, NC 27705, www.//dukepbmtfamilysupport.org/donate-1.Burroughs Funeral Home of Walnut Cove