Alice Marlene Matthews Cazire
1940 - 2021
Alice Marlene Matthews Cazire

January 20, 1940 - March 13, 2021

Mrs. Alice Marlene Matthews Cazire, 81, of Conover, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Lutheran Home in Hickory.

She was born Jan. 20, 1940, in Catawba County, daughter of the late Carroll Marshall Matthews and Eadrie Ila Hedrick Matthews.

She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover, and retired from the Laundry Department of Catawba Valley Medical Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Edward Cazire; daughter, Barbara Powell; brothers, Donald Matthews and Paul Taylor; sisters, Margie Martin and Rebecca Kersey; stepfather, George Taylor; and lifelong friend, Harold Huffman.

She is survived by her sons, John Edward Cazire of Hickory, Jeff Cazire of Newton, Russell Cazire and wife, Kathy, of Catawba, and Mark Cazire of Conover; daughters, Julie Sigmon and husband, Eric, of Claremont; five grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20, at St Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Conover, with the Rev. Kevin Graudin and Pastor Zachary Sigmon officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6175 St Peters Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
St Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery
Conover, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
sorry for your loss...
jennifer ward
February 6, 2022
