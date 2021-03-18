Alice Marlene Matthews CazireJanuary 20, 1940 - March 13, 2021Mrs. Alice Marlene Matthews Cazire, 81, of Conover, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Lutheran Home in Hickory.She was born Jan. 20, 1940, in Catawba County, daughter of the late Carroll Marshall Matthews and Eadrie Ila Hedrick Matthews.She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover, and retired from the Laundry Department of Catawba Valley Medical Center.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Edward Cazire; daughter, Barbara Powell; brothers, Donald Matthews and Paul Taylor; sisters, Margie Martin and Rebecca Kersey; stepfather, George Taylor; and lifelong friend, Harold Huffman.She is survived by her sons, John Edward Cazire of Hickory, Jeff Cazire of Newton, Russell Cazire and wife, Kathy, of Catawba, and Mark Cazire of Conover; daughters, Julie Sigmon and husband, Eric, of Claremont; five grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20, at St Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Conover, with the Rev. Kevin Graudin and Pastor Zachary Sigmon officiating.Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6175 St Peters Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton