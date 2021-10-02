Allen "Andy" Grady Burrus Jr.April 19, 1963 - September 28, 2021Allen "Andy" Grady Burrus Jr., 58, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.He was born April 19, 1963, in Catawba County, to the late Allen Grady Burrus Sr. and Ruth Laverne Kanupp Burrus. Andy was a member of Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Newton and employed with the City of Newton, where he worked as a heavy equipment operator.Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Kim Lail of Hickory, Lisa Drum of Hickory, and Amy Rudisill of Newton; nieces and nephews, Kristen Freeman (Chris), Derrick Lail (Stephanie), Phillip Drum, Zachary Drum (Susan), Sarah Drum, Austin Rudisill, and Tyler Rudisill; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Emory Freeman, Carter Freeman, Skyla Lail, Isabelle Lail, McKinley Lail, and Harrison Drum-Winder.A memorial service to celebrate Andy's life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover. The Revs. Scott Bollinger and Paul Kanupp will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. The family asks that masks be worn and COVID-19 restrictions be observed.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2035 Old Conover-Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658.