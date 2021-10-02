Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allen Grady "Andy" Burrus Jr.
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Allen "Andy" Grady Burrus Jr.

April 19, 1963 - September 28, 2021

Allen "Andy" Grady Burrus Jr., 58, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

He was born April 19, 1963, in Catawba County, to the late Allen Grady Burrus Sr. and Ruth Laverne Kanupp Burrus. Andy was a member of Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Newton and employed with the City of Newton, where he worked as a heavy equipment operator.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Kim Lail of Hickory, Lisa Drum of Hickory, and Amy Rudisill of Newton; nieces and nephews, Kristen Freeman (Chris), Derrick Lail (Stephanie), Phillip Drum, Zachary Drum (Susan), Sarah Drum, Austin Rudisill, and Tyler Rudisill; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Emory Freeman, Carter Freeman, Skyla Lail, Isabelle Lail, McKinley Lail, and Harrison Drum-Winder.

A memorial service to celebrate Andy's life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover. The Revs. Scott Bollinger and Paul Kanupp will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. The family asks that masks be worn and COVID-19 restrictions be observed.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2035 Old Conover-Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
NC
Oct
5
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
Conover, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Amy, I am so sorry to hear of your brother's passing. Please know that you and your family are in my prayers.
Becky McNeil
October 4, 2021
Lisa and Burris family, our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ronnie & Patty Smalling
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results