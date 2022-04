Allen Winthrop Ford



September 1, 1931 - April 8, 2022



Allen Winthrop Ford, 90, of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022. He served in the Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janet Scheller Ford. Caring Cremations Life Celebrations and Funerals is assisting the Ford family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 11, 2022.