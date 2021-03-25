Allen F. MyersJuly 20, 1930 - March 23, 2021Allen Frazier Myers, 90, of Newton, peacefully entered Heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.Allen was born in Badin, July 20, 1930, to the late William Maurice and Janet Myers. His beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara Holt Myers, preceded him in death, along with son, Robert Allen Myers; brothers, Benny Myers and Ralph Myers; and sisters, Frances Burleson and Geraldine Gibbson.After graduating from Badin High School, Allen served our country in the U. S. Air Force in Casablanca, Morocco during the Korean War. After returning home, he married his newfound sweetheart, Barbara. He earned a degree in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State University and began a career in management in the furniture industry. He and his family moved throughout the southeast as career opportunities changed and eventually called Maiden, their home.His family was of utmost importance to Allen. Making sure his family was cared for was a primary goal. Being fair and responsible were values he lived and taught. He worked hard and played hard. Honesty, integrity and responsibility were part of his character. His love of people was often displayed through playful teasing and dry wit. He was known to pinch a penny, but had a heart of gold!Allen was an avid golfer. Beginning at age 10, he spent his weekends and evenings caddying and learning the ropes at Badin Country Club. His interest lasted a lifetime, and he spent many hours on and off the course immersed in his passion. His achievements, pleasure and friendships made through golf were treasured.Calling First Presbyterian Church of Newton his home church, Allen lived a quiet faith in Jesus Christ that became more and more apparent in his latter years. He was one of a kind and will be so missed by those who love him fiercely.Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Joy Myers Rowe and husband, Alan; granddaughter, Iris Rowe Hartness and husband, Richard; great-grandchildren, Adalia Hartness and Linus Hartness; sister, Diane Hudson; sister-in-law, Nancy Myers; and many nieces, nephews, friends and acquaintances.A private graveside service led by the Rev. J. Rebecca Tate will be held with immediate family, to honor his life and respect the health of others.Heartfelt gratitude goes out to the many caregivers and staff of Abernethy Laurels who provided professional and loving care to Allen.Memorials may be made to a Christian ministry of choice for the purpose of spreading of the gospel of Jesus Christ.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Maiden