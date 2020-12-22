Menu
Alma G. Hill
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Alma G. Hill

October 25, 1927 - December 20, 2020

Alma Mae Gibson Hill, 93, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Brian Center Viewmont.

Alma was born Oct. 25, 1927, in Clifftop, W.Va., to the late Melvin Gibson and Mildred Cole Gibson.

She was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church in Maiden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Martha Bandy Carroll; and father of her children, Worth D. Bandy.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Bandy Wilson (Terry); grandson, Jesse Kennedy; great-grandson, Dillon; great-granddaughter, Holly; granddaughter, Cindy Shepherd; great-grandsons, Clint and Chad Caldwell; son, Larry Wayne Bandy (Rebecca); grandson, Billy Wayne Bandy (Cassie); great-grandson, Aaron Wayne Bandy; granddaughter, Laurel Lafone; three great-grandchildren, Bryce, Janzen and Briclle; stepgranddaughter, Nickie Propst; stepgreat-granddaughter, Caitlin Propst; great-granddaughter, Bella Rose Plowman; son, John Bandy (Esther); grandson, Tamp Bandy (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Austin, Jake, Bridgett and Layla; granddaughter, Lisa Sain (Jason); great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Lizzie, Sara and Jenna; grandson, Matthew Bandy (Anna); great-grandchildren, Mattie, Molly, Seth and Knox; granddaughter, Tina Renee Carroll; and great-granddaughter, Corrie Hill.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Valley Baptist Church in Maiden, with Pastor Gary Cunningham officiating.

Memorials may be made to Catawba Valley Baptist Church, 3390 Shepard Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending our love & condolences to Linda Wilson and family.
Terry & Donna Barker
December 27, 2020
