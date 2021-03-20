Alton Ronald "Ron" Baggett
August 20, 1936 - March 18, 2021
Mr. Alton Ronald "Ron" Baggett, 84, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.
He was born Aug. 20, 1936, in Roanoke Rapids, son of the late Silas Alton Baggett and Johnnie Scofield Baggett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers. He graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School and served honorable in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1958 on the Submarine Sea Ray.
He enjoyed a 32 year career with IBM in Raleigh, retiring at the age of 55. After retiring, he obtained a N.C. Contractors License and Captain's License. His hobbies included woodworking, organic gardening, and photography, target shooting competition, motorcycle riding, boating and music.
Ron was a devoted family man and husband. He leaves a lifetime of treasured memories for his family and friends. He will be greatly missed
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 63 years, Shelby Taylor Baggett; sons, Alton Ronald Baggett II of Leland, and David Christopher Baggett of Wilmington; daughters, Joan Baggett Hamilton of Cedar Point, and Helen Baggett Freeman and husband, Michael, of Wilmington; sister, Claudette Baggett King of Wendell; grandsons, Tyler Lee Hamilton, Matthew David Freeman and Reid Andrew Freeman; granddaughter, Taylor Hamilton Higgins; and five great-grandchildren.
No arrangements are schedules at this time.
A special thank you to the staff at Carolina Caring Hospice House and Carolina Oncology Specialists for their compassionate care.
Memorials in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newtonwww.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 20, 2021.