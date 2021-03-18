Menu
Alyssa Megan Woods
1986 - 2021
BORN
1986
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Alyssa Megan Woods

January 14, 1986 - March 10, 2021

Alyssa Megan Woods, 35, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Beverly Assisted Living.

She was born Jan. 14, 1986, to Mark Woods and the late Dorothy Propst Woods, in Fairfax, Va.

Survivors include her father, Mark Woods of Windchester, Va.; aunt, Martha Propst of Hickory; uncle, Bill Propst of McKinney, Texas; cousins, Sara Icard and husband, Barry, of Hickory, and Kathryn Propst of Hickory.

Alyssa will lie-in-state Friday, March 19, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. The family will not be present. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m., at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod. The Rev. David Drysdale will officiate the service.

The family would like to thank the Hartwood Foundation for the excellent care of Alyssa at the home in Annandale, Va., and to the caretaker, Zee Rogers.

Memorials may be made to Capital Caring Health Philanthropy Headquarters, 3180 Fairview Park Dr., Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042; or Hartwood Foundation Inc., 3702 Pender Dr., #410, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your memory will stay with us forever especially that beautiful smile of yours. You will be missed greatly by all at Beverly. We loved you beautiful Alyssa, Our beautiful angel. Fly on RIP
Zee Rogers
March 19, 2021
Love, Hartwood
March 18, 2021
