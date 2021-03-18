Alyssa Megan WoodsJanuary 14, 1986 - March 10, 2021Alyssa Megan Woods, 35, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Beverly Assisted Living.She was born Jan. 14, 1986, to Mark Woods and the late Dorothy Propst Woods, in Fairfax, Va.Survivors include her father, Mark Woods of Windchester, Va.; aunt, Martha Propst of Hickory; uncle, Bill Propst of McKinney, Texas; cousins, Sara Icard and husband, Barry, of Hickory, and Kathryn Propst of Hickory.Alyssa will lie-in-state Friday, March 19, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. The family will not be present. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m., at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod. The Rev. David Drysdale will officiate the service.The family would like to thank the Hartwood Foundation for the excellent care of Alyssa at the home in Annandale, Va., and to the caretaker, Zee Rogers.Memorials may be made to Capital Caring Health Philanthropy Headquarters, 3180 Fairview Park Dr., Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042; or Hartwood Foundation Inc., 3702 Pender Dr., #410, Fairfax, VA 22030.Hickory Funeral Home