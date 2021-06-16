To the mihut family, I just heard of your terrible loss today I will never forget my childhood memories of taking a small raft around the lake near your house. Andy was an adventurous spirit and an energizing person to be around who was always fun loving and fun to be around. Mr. and mrs. mihut you were always so kind to me and Andy was an amazing friend and could always light up a room with his energy and smile. Andy touched many people with his charismatic personality, and was always fun to be around. Heaven will be a little brighter now that Andy has returned home with the lord. I was planning a fishing trip to try and reconnect with Andy and it deeply saddens me I never got to experience his amazing personality one more Time before he passed. Best wishes Andy I hope I know heaven will be everything promised to you and more. Love you man. You will be greatly missed

Logan wilczewski Friend June 18, 2021