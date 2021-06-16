Sponsored by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
6 Entries
To the mihut family, I just heard of your terrible loss today I will never forget my childhood memories of taking a small raft around the lake near your house. Andy was an adventurous spirit and an energizing person to be around who was always fun loving and fun to be around. Mr. and mrs. mihut you were always so kind to me and Andy was an amazing friend and could always light up a room with his energy and smile. Andy touched many people with his charismatic personality, and was always fun to be around. Heaven will be a little brighter now that Andy has returned home with the lord. I was planning a fishing trip to try and reconnect with Andy and it deeply saddens me I never got to experience his amazing personality one more
Time before he passed. Best wishes Andy I hope I know heaven will be everything promised to you and more. Love you man. You will be greatly missed
Logan wilczewski
Friend
June 18, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you . Andy was a wonderful young man and our neighbor for over 10 years . He was always polite and positive . He will be missed by all of us .
Randy & Andrea Bergman
June 17, 2021
When we first moved to N.C., Andy was one of the first people to come introduce himself and show my kids around the area. He was a very gracious, charming and so respectful. We are thankful we got to know him and pray for his entire family.
Randy & Cathy Tinsley
Friend
June 17, 2021
Andy had been working on our house for the last several months. His personality & work ethic surpassed anyone we know of such a young age. We feel we have lost a good friend. Our prayers are with his family.
Davey & Pat Bumgarner
Other
June 17, 2021
I am So Sorry to hear about Andrew's passing! I wish you love & support during your time of grieving. Joe Wooten
Joe Wooten
June 16, 2021
We had the privilege to meet Andy and were impressed. My granddaughter considered him a best friend. She has been crushed. My husband spoke to him just a couple of days before. We are saddened and pray for his family and friends. He will be missed